Weber State Wildcats play the Utah Valley Wolverines in non-conference play

Utah Valley Wolverines (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (3-6)

Ogden, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State host Danja Stafford and Utah Valley in non-conference action.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 in home games. Weber State is seventh in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Margarita Satini averaging 2.4.

The Wolverines are 1-2 on the road. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Stafford averaging 4.3.

Weber State averages 66.7 points, 9.4 more per game than the 57.3 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.7 points.

Ally Criddle is averaging 4.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

