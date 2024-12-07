Weber State visits Eaglestaff and North Dakota

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces Weber State after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 87-81 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-0 on their home court. North Dakota is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

North Dakota is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Blaise Threatt is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.