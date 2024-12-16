Weber State travels to Arizona for non-conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (3-5) at Arizona Wildcats (8-4) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber…

Weber State Wildcats (3-5) at Arizona Wildcats (8-4)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State take on Breya Cunningham and Arizona in out-of-conference action.

The Arizona Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Arizona averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Weber State Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 7.6.

Arizona averages 71.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.1 Weber State allows. Weber State scores 7.7 more points per game (66.8) than Arizona gives up to opponents (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulina Paris is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Arizona Wildcats, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals.

Smith is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Weber State Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

