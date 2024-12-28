Weber State takes on No. 9 Oregon for non-conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (6-7) at Oregon Ducks (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Blaise…

Weber State Wildcats (6-7) at Oregon Ducks (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Blaise Threatt and Weber State visit Nate Bittle and No. 9 Oregon in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 5-1 in home games. Oregon ranks eighth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in road games. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Threatt averaging 10.0.

Oregon scores 78.8 points, 10.9 more per game than the 67.9 Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals.

Threatt is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.