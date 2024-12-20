Weber State hosts Utah Valley after Welling’s 23-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (6-6) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (6-6)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Weber State after Carter Welling scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 70-56 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 3-2 at home. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Blaise Threatt averaging 10.0.

The Wolverines have gone 2-5 away from home. Utah Valley has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Weber State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Utah Valley averages 5.5 more points per game (73.8) than Weber State gives up to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.

Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.