Watts and Washington State host Washington

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Washington after Isaiah Watts scored 20 points in Washington State’s 91-78 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. Washington averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. Washington State has an 8-2 record against teams over .500.

Washington is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 13.5 more points per game (82.1) than Washington gives up (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Huskies.

Nate Calmese is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

