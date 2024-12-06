Watson leads Loyola Chicago against South Florida after 24-point game

South Florida Bulls (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-0) Chicago; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays South…

South Florida Bulls (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays South Florida after Des Watson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-54 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Ramblers are 6-0 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulls are 0-1 on the road. South Florida has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Loyola Chicago makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). South Florida scores 15.4 more points per game (77.8) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Ramblers.

Jayden Reid is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

