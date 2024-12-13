Watson leads Buffalo against Stony Brook after 26-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Stony Brook after Chellia Watson scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 74-51 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Bulls have gone 5-0 at home. Buffalo is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 1-3 on the road. Stony Brook averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Buffalo scores 79.0 points, 18.7 more per game than the 60.3 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook has shot at a 36.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 15.1 points for the Seawolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

