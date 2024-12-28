Watson leads Buffalo against Le Moyne after 22-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (10-0) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-11) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Le…

Buffalo Bulls (10-0) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-11)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Le Moyne after Chellia Watson scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 70-68 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Dolphins have gone 0-4 in home games. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC scoring 47.0 points while shooting 32.7% from the field.

The Bulls are 3-0 on the road. Buffalo averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Le Moyne is shooting 32.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 37.0% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Watson is averaging 19.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.