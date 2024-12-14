Watkins scores 29 points as Florida State holds off Tulane 77-64 at Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins hit a career-high 19 free throws on 23 attempts and finished with 29 points…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins hit a career-high 19 free throws on 23 attempts and finished with 29 points as Florida State snapped a two-game losing streak by holding off Tulane, 77-64 in Saturday’s nightcap of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader in Sunrise, Florida.

Kaleb Banks and Rowan Brumbaugh opened the game by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tulane a 6-0 lead but the Seminoles answered with a 21-2 run to take control and lead 37-22 at the break. Florida State’s defense forced seven first-half turnovers and the Seminoles scored 11 fast break points in the half.

Christian Nitu’s jumper with 12:09 left put Florida State (8-3) up 55-36. The Green Wave battled back to get within 10 points after Banks turned a three-point play with 1:29 left but could not break into single digits. Watkins went to the line six times in the final eight minutes and converted 10 of 12 free throw attempts to protect the lead.

Watkins was 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 6 from deep, and dished five assists with a steal and a blocked shot. Jerry Deng added 13 points and Malique Ewin and Justin Thomas each added 10.

An Indiana transfer and Tulane’s leading scorer coming into the game, Banks scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, both career highs. Brumbaugh contributed 15 points for the Green Wave.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.