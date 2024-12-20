Watkins leads No. 7 USC against No. 4 UConn after 26-point game

USC Trojans (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at UConn Huskies (10-1, 1-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at UConn Huskies (10-1, 1-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 USC takes on No. 4 UConn after JuJu Watkins scored 26 points in USC’s 88-30 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Huskies are 5-0 on their home court. UConn has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 1-0 on the road. USC has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UConn makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 18.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (33.1%). USC averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Chen is averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Huskies.

Watkins is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 13.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.