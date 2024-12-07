Watkins leads No. 6 USC against Oregon after 40-point game

USC Trojans (7-1) at Oregon Ducks (7-2) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC plays Oregon…

USC Trojans (7-1) at Oregon Ducks (7-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC plays Oregon after JuJu Watkins scored 40 points in USC’s 94-52 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Ducks have gone 7-0 in home games. Oregon has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 7-1 to begin the season. USC scores 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 34.3 points per game.

Oregon makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). USC has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Bell is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 5.6 points.

Watkins is shooting 47.6% and averaging 25.5 points for the Trojans.

