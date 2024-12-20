Watkins and UMass Lowell take on the UMass Minutewomen in non-conference play

UMass Minutewomen (4-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-9) Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell takes…

UMass Minutewomen (4-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-9)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell takes on UMass in non-conference action.

The River Hawks are 1-3 in home games. UMass Lowell is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Minutewomen have gone 1-3 away from home. UMass is seventh in the A-10 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 9.0.

UMass Lowell is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 38.1% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMass Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Watkins is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the River Hawks.

Allie Palmieri is averaging 13.7 points for the Minutewomen.

