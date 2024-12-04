Watkins and the Youngstown State Penguins host conference foe Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-4) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kacee Baumhower and Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-4)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kacee Baumhower and Milwaukee visit Jewel Watkins and Youngstown State in Horizon action.

The Penguins have gone 4-0 in home games. Youngstown State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Milwaukee averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Youngstown State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.3 more points per game (64.4) than Youngstown State gives up to opponents (56.1).

The Penguins and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Penguins.

Baumhower averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.