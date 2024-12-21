Washington State wins 76-68 against Northern Iowa

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nate Calmese had 16 points in Washington State’s 76-68 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday…

Calmese also contributed six assists for the Cougars (10-3). Dane Erikstrup scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. LeJuan Watts went 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Tytan Anderson led the Panthers (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Leon Bond III added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Iowa. Ben Schwieger finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

