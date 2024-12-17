Washington State visits Washington after Watts’ 20-point game

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State…

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Washington after Isaiah Watts scored 20 points in Washington State’s 91-78 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. Washington averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 away from home. Washington State is ninth in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 5.5.

Washington is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 13.5 more points per game (82.1) than Washington allows (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 14.1 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Huskies.

Nate Calmese is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.