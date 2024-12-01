Washington State visits Sanders and Nevada

Washington State Cougars (6-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on…

Washington State Cougars (6-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Washington State after Kobe Sanders scored 27 points in Nevada’s 90-78 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 in home games. Nevada ranks third in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Washington State averages 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Nevada makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Washington State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Cedric Coward is averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Cougars.

