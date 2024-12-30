Washington State visits Pacific following Smith’s 30-point showing

Washington State Cougars (7-6, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-8, 1-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (7-6, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-8, 1-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Washington State after Liz Smith scored 30 points in Pacific’s 80-78 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 at home. Pacific gives up 68.3 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-0 in conference matchups. Washington State averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pacific averages 64.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 66.9 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 66.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 68.3 Pacific allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tigers.

Jenna Villa is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging six points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

