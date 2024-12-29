Washington State visits Pacific following Smith’s 30-point outing

Washington State Cougars (7-6, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-8, 1-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (7-6, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-8, 1-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Washington State after Liz Smith scored 30 points in Pacific’s 80-78 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 in home games. Pacific has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 2-0 in conference matchups. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Eleonora Villa averaging 12.0.

Pacific is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 66.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 68.3 Pacific allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Tara Wallack is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

