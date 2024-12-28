Washington State takes on conference foe Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-5, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-6, 1-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (5-5, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-6, 1-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Pepperdine in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Cougars have gone 3-1 in home games. Washington State is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Waves have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Washington State averages 66.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 66.5 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Wallack is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cougars.

Ella Brubaker is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Waves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.