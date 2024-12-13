Washington State hosts BYU following Davenport’s 20-point outing

BYU Cougars (8-2) at Washington State Cougars (4-5) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Washington State…

BYU Cougars (8-2) at Washington State Cougars (4-5)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Washington State after Lauren Davenport scored 20 points in BYU’s 76-36 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Washington State Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. Washington State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The BYU Cougars are 2-0 on the road. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Amari Whiting averaging 4.4.

Washington State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game BYU gives up. BYU averages 70.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 73.6 Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Wallack is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Washington State Cougars.

Delaney Gibb averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

