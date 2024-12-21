Washington State Cougars face the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (7-4, 1-0 MVC) vs. Washington State Cougars (9-3) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (7-4, 1-0 MVC) vs. Washington State Cougars (9-3)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Northern Iowa at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The Cougars have a 9-3 record in non-conference games. Washington State is second in the WCC scoring 81.3 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-4 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 4.2.

Washington State scores 81.3 points, 15.8 more per game than the 65.5 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 53.3% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeJuan Watts is averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cougars.

Anderson is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.