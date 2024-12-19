Washington Huskies to host the Furman Paladins on Thursday

Furman Paladins (9-4) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman travels to…

Furman Paladins (9-4) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman travels to Washington for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The Huskies have gone 7-2 in home games. Washington averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Paladins have gone 4-2 away from home. Furman is the SoCon leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Kate Johnson averaging 8.0.

Washington scores 71.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 60.7 Furman allows. Furman averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is averaging 16.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Huskies.

Johnson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

