Washington hosts Maldonado and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (4-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Washington after Brayden Maldonado scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 79-68 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 1-5 away from home. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 10.3.

Washington is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U scores 6.3 more points per game (75.3) than Washington gives up (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Moncrieffe is averaging 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.