Washington heads to Northwestern for conference showdown

Washington Huskies (9-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (9-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Northwestern and Washington face off on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 in home games. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Washington scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Lau is averaging 4.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Wildcats.

Sayvia Sellers is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.