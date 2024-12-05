Washington and Southeast Missouri State host Lipscomb

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -15;…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -15; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Lipscomb after Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 80-59 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bisons have gone 2-1 at home. Lipscomb is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 away from home. Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lipscomb averages 73.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.7 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State scores 7.2 more points per game (76.0) than Lipscomb allows (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bisons.

Washington is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

