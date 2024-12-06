Washington and CSU Northridge host Cal Poly

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays Cal Poly after Scotty Washington scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 68-64 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs have gone 3-0 at home. Cal Poly is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 0-1 in conference games. CSU Northridge has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Poly scores 80.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 69.2 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 79.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 81.1 Cal Poly gives up.

The Mustangs and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mustangs.

Keonte Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals and 2.1 blocks for the Matadors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

