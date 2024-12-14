Ware scores 17 points as UT Arlington knocks off UL Monroe 77-68

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Ware had 17 points in UT Arlington’s 77-68 win over UL Monroe on Saturday. Ware…

Ware had six rebounds and three blocks for the Mavericks (5-6). Diante Smith shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Brody Robinson shot 2 for 5 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Makai Willis led the Warhawks (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Tyreese Watson added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for UL Monroe. Jalen Bolden also had 13 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

UT Arlington next plays Wednesday against Evansville at home, and UL Monroe will host Houston Christian on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

