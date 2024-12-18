Ward scores 19 as Bethune-Cookman takes down South Florida 77-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Reggie Ward Jr. scored 19 points as Bethune-Cookman beat South Florida 77-69 on Wednesday night. Ward…

Ward added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (3-8). Brayon Freeman added 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds and five assists. Tre Thomas had 18 points and shot 4 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Bulls (5-6) were led by Jamille Reynolds, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. South Florida also got 12 points and six rebounds from Kasen Jennings. Jayden Reid finished with 12 points and four assists.

Bethune-Cookman entered halftime up 32-29. Bethune-Cookman pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-37 with 14:14 remaining in the half. Freeman scored 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

