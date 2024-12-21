Ward scores 18, Southeast Missouri State knocks off SIU-Edwardsville 80-64

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward’s 18 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat SIU-Edwardsville 80-64 on Saturday night. Ward…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward’s 18 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat SIU-Edwardsville 80-64 on Saturday night.

Ward shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-6, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Brendan Terry scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Tedrick Washington Jr. shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars (7-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Brian Taylor II added 15 points for SIU-Edwardsville. Ring Malith finished with eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.