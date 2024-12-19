Walsh leads UAB against Illinois State after 21-point showing

UAB Blazers (7-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Illinois State…

UAB Blazers (7-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Illinois State after Maddie Walsh scored 21 points in UAB’s 66-60 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Redbirds have gone 2-1 at home. Illinois State averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Blazers are 1-2 on the road. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Illinois State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). UAB averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elyce Knudsen is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 13.8 points.

Walsh is averaging 13.3 points for the Blazers.

