Walsh leads UAB against Illinois State after 21-point outing

UAB Blazers (7-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Illinois State after Maddie Walsh scored 21 points in UAB’s 66-60 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Redbirds have gone 2-1 at home. Illinois State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers have gone 1-2 away from home. UAB is the AAC leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 6.8.

Illinois State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). UAB has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Redbirds.

Walsh is averaging 13.3 points for the Blazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.