Wallack leads Washington State against Oregon after 21-point game

Washington State Cougars (4-4) at Oregon Ducks (6-2) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Oregon…

Washington State Cougars (4-4) at Oregon Ducks (6-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Oregon after Tara Wallack scored 21 points in Washington State’s 79-68 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Ducks have gone 6-0 in home games. Oregon scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-3 away from home. Washington State gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Oregon averages 72.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.1 Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Bell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Wallack is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.