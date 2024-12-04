Wallack and Washington State host Oregon

Washington State Cougars (4-4) at Oregon Ducks (6-2) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on…

Washington State Cougars (4-4) at Oregon Ducks (6-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Oregon after Tara Wallack scored 21 points in Washington State’s 79-68 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Ducks have gone 6-0 at home. Oregon averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-3 away from home. Washington State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Washington State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Ducks.

Eleonora Villa averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

