Walker’s 25 help IU Indianapolis knock off Green Bay 84-75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 25 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Green Bay 84-75 on Wednesday night in a Horizon…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 25 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Green Bay 84-75 on Wednesday night in a Horizon League opener for both teams.

Walker shot 10 for 20 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (4-5). DeSean Goode scored 16 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Alec Millender had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Roy posted 34 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-7). Green Bay also got 14 points from Foster Wonders. Marcus Hall also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.