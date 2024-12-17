Walker scores 23, East Carolina knocks off Florida International 75-64

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 23 points as East Carolina beat Florida International 75-64 on Tuesday night. Walker…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 23 points as East Carolina beat Florida International 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Walker added 10 rebounds for the Pirates (8-4). Joran Riley scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 from the field and added six rebounds and three steals. Yann Farell had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Panthers (4-7) were led in scoring by Jayden Brewer, who finished with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Florida International also got 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jonathan Aybar. Asim Jones also had 13 points and four assists.

East Carolina led 35-29 at the half with Riley scoring 12 points. Walker’s 3-pointer with 13 minutes remaining in the second half gave East Carolina the lead for good at 47-44.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.