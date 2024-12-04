Walker scores 17 as Montana State defeats Omaha 76-65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brandon Walker had 17 points in Montana State’s 76-65 victory against Omaha on Wednesday night. Walker…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brandon Walker had 17 points in Montana State’s 76-65 victory against Omaha on Wednesday night.

Walker shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Bobcats (4-5). Agbonkpolo added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Patrick McMahon had 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Marquel Sutton led the way for the Mavericks (3-7) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Omaha also got 12 points from Tony Osburn. Isaac Ondekane finished with 11 points.

