Walker scores 16, Binghamton beats Army 78-68

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker had 16 points in Binghamton’s 78-68 victory over Army on Sunday.

Walker also added five rebounds for the Bearcats (8-6). Tymu Chenery went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Nehemiah Benson shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Bearcats.

Josh Scovens finished with 16 points and two blocks for the Black Knights (5-6). Army also got 14 points and two steals from Jalen Rucker. Ryan Curry had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Binghamton took the lead with 10:44 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-33 at halftime, with Walker racking up 11 points. Binghamton outscored Army by one point in the final half, while Benson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Binghamton visits Marist and Army plays UTSA at home.

