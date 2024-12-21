Walker leads Montana State against TCU

Montana State Bobcats (5-7) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-4) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State…

Montana State Bobcats (5-7) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-4)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on TCU after Brandon Walker scored 31 points in Montana State’s 83-80 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-0 at home. TCU is the best team in the Big 12 with 16.3 fast break points.

The Bobcats are 1-6 on the road. Montana State is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

TCU averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Horned Frogs.

Walker is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bobcats.

