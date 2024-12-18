Walker leads Illinois State against Northern Illinois after 27-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -15.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Northern Illinois after Chase Walker scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 81-77 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Redbirds are 4-1 in home games. Illinois State averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-6 on the road. Northern Illinois allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Illinois State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 69.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 73.0 Illinois State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

