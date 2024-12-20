Walker leads East Carolina against Gardner-Webb after 23-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-8) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-8) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Gardner-Webb after C.J. Walker scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 75-64 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Pirates have gone 6-2 at home. East Carolina is second in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Walker leads the Pirates with 6.8 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-6 in road games. Gardner-Webb ranks eighth in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Richards averaging 5.8.

East Carolina’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Pirates.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 15.3 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

