Walker leads Belmont against Middle Tennessee after 24-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (7-2, 1-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (7-2, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Middle Tennessee after Isaiah Walker scored 24 points in Belmont’s 99-97 overtime victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bruins are 4-1 in home games. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Jonathan Pierre leads the Bruins with 7.2 boards.

The Blue Raiders are 2-0 in road games. Middle Tennessee averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Belmont scores 83.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 70.1 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bruins.

Jestin Porter is averaging 16.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.