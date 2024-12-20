Walker leads Alabama A&M against Tulane after 30-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (5-4) New Orleans; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (5-4)

New Orleans; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Tulane after Kalia Walker scored 30 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-77 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Green Wave are 4-1 on their home court. Tulane is fourth in the AAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Sneed averaging 4.7.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on the road. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

Tulane is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 65.9 points per game, 0.7 more than the 65.2 Tulane gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Green Wave.

Walker is shooting 37.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.