Walker leads Alabama A&M against Lindenwood (MO) after 24-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-3)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Lindenwood (MO) after Kalia Walker scored 24 points in Alabama A&M’s 78-67 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) gives up 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in road games. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lions.

Walker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

