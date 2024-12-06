Walker leads Alabama A&M against Lindenwood (MO) after 24-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-3) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-3)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Lindenwood (MO) after Kalia Walker scored 24 points in Alabama A&M’s 78-67 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is ninth in the OVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Justis Odom averaging 1.4.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the road. Alabama A&M is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Lindenwood (MO) scores 65.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 65.4 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Lindenwood (MO) has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Lions.

Walker averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

