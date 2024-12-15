Walker has 22 as Binghamton knocks off Lancaster Bible 85-60

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker scored 22 points as Binghamton beat Lancaster Bible 85-60 on Sunday. Walker shot 7…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker scored 22 points as Binghamton beat Lancaster Bible 85-60 on Sunday.

Walker shot 7 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (6-6). Ben Callahan-Gold added 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Tymu Chenery shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Reaves Hooks, who finished with 15 points. Jordan Praylow added 10 points and three steals for Lancaster Bible. Camden Hurst also recorded nine points.

Binghamton hosts Mercyhurst in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

