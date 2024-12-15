Walker and Illinois State host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Saint Louis after Chase Walker scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 72-61 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Redbirds are 3-1 in home games. Illinois State is 15th in college basketball averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.2% from downtown. Johnny Kinziger leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Billikens have gone 0-1 away from home. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Illinois State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinziger is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Redbirds.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.