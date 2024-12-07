Walker and Belmont host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (7-2, 1-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (7-2, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Middle Tennessee after Isaiah Walker scored 24 points in Belmont’s 99-97 overtime win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bruins have gone 4-1 in home games. Belmont ranks third in the MVC with 17.8 assists per game led by Carter Whitt averaging 4.3.

The Blue Raiders are 2-0 on the road. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.4.

Belmont scores 83.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 70.1 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 51.8% from beyond the arc.

Jestin Porter averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.