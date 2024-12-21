Wake Forest visits No. 25 Clemson following Sallis’ 27-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits No. 25 Clemson after Hunter Sallis scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 75-58 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Ian Schieffelin paces the Tigers with 11.9 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is third in the ACC giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Clemson scores 78.3 points, 14.0 more per game than the 64.3 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Sallis is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.