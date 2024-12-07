Wake Forest visits Dwyer and St. John’s

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-1) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Wake Forest after Lashae Dwyer scored 25 points in St. John’s 72-67 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Red Storm are 3-1 in home games.

The Demon Deacons are 1-1 on the road. Wake Forest scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

St. John’s makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Wake Forest averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Red Storm.

Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 10.1 points for the Demon Deacons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

